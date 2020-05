Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 22:22 Hits: 5

"This pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama told students from historically black colleges and universities.

(Image credit: Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/16/857405084/in-virtual-speech-to-black-graduates-obama-says-u-s-lacks-leadership-on-coronavi?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics