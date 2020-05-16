Fighting Antitrust Bills, Facebook Goes 'Faceless' With New Dark Money Lobby

Articles

Fresh calls to break up Facebook emerged this week after new reporting revealed the tech giant is the guiding force behind a new lobbying group aimed at battling back regulatory scrutiny of Silicon Valley. The new group, the Washington Post reported Tuesday, is called American Edge, and while Facebook may not be the only entity behind it, "Facebook is viewed as a critical, primary driver." The lobby group intends to roll out "a barrage of advertising and other political spending to convince policymakers that Silicon Valley is essential to the U.S. economy and the future of free speech." For its creation, American Edge took a page from the National Rifle Association to avoid disclosing donors. From the Post: In December, American Edge formed as a nonprofit organization, and last month, it registered an accompanying foundation, according to incorporation documents filed in Virginia. The setup essentially allows it to navigate a thicket of tax laws in such a way that it can raise money, and blitz the airwaves with ads, without the obligation of disclosing all of its donors. Many powerful political actors—including the National Rifle Association—similarly operate with the aid of "social welfare" groups.

