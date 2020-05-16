Trump Axes Another Inspector General For Doing His Job

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As first reported by Meridith McGraw and Hahal Toosi at Politico, Donald Trump has purged yet another inspector general, State Department IG Steve Linick. His replacement will be Ambassador Stephen Akard, a former career Foreign Service officer with strong ties to Vice President Mike Pence. Akard will serve in an acting role because the State Department post is one of the 36 federal inspectors general—of 74 total—who must be confirmed by the Senate. Because of widespread opposition when Trump tried to appoint him director general of the Foreign Service in 2017, Akard withdrew his name for that nomination. Like those fired before him, Linick was dumped for performing his watchdog job, which was causing discomfort in the White House where loyalty is only surpassed by flattery for anyone who wants to stay on good side of the man squatting in the Oval Office. Like three of the other IGs purged in the past six weeks, Linick’s ouster came late on a Friday. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump expressed his lack of full confidence in the IG. Like those fired others, Linick, a 2013 appointee of President Barack Obama, is being replaced by an appointee who can be counted on not to rock the boat despite that being fundamental to his task, which is not supposed to be ideologically motivated.

