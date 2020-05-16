Howard Stern Unloads On Trump Supporters: ‘The People Trump Despises Most, Love Him The Most'

Articles

On Tuesday night, famed radio personality Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show received some media print treatment when the New York Daily News reported on comments the host made about Trump and his MAGA voting base earlier that day. Addressing his audience directly, Stern went in on Trump supporters who have delusions that their corrupt greedy president would want to have anything to do with them. Stern had Donald Trump on the various iterations of his show going back decades. Stern’s show was one of the places the mostly New York, tri-state area-based real estate failure could go and get publicity back in the days. Since becoming president, Stern has been openly critical of Trump, pointing out to conservatives who voted for him that Trump has always been openly racist and misogynistic and petty. But on Tuesday, Stern took his frustration with Trump supporters to the next level.

