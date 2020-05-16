Someone Will Have To Pay For Breonna Taylor's Murder By Louisville Cops

Articles

You have hopefully heard already about Ahmaud Arbery's modern-day lynching for the crime of jogging-while black. That it took nearly two months for the crime to reach national consciousness is depressingly predictable, but the resulting outrage has spurred some action, finally. Have you had your heart broken by Breonna Taylor's story, yet, though? This one took place in Louisville, KY, and took even longer than Mr. Arbery's to be elevated to the national spotlight. Ms. Taylor was a young woman sleeping in what should have been the safety of her own bed, when undercover police broke into her home without announcing themselves, and shot her to death as her boyfriend tried to protect them both. She was an EMT. She wanted to become a nurse. She was 26. Elie Mystal wrote in The Nation that she was killed for the crime of "sleeping-while-Black."

