The Breonna Taylor Tragedy Raises The Question: Do African Americans Have 2nd Amendment Rights?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 19:14 Hits: 9

NBC News has a good explainer about the tragedy that ensued when Louisville, Kentucky police executed a no-knock search warrant on Taylor in a drug case involving a man who lived in a different part of the city but who police claim was using Taylor’s apartment to receive mail, stash money or keep drugs. The police also claim that Taylor’s car was seen parked in front of a “drug house” connected to that man. But Glover was already in custody before police raided Taylor’s home. Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep in their apartment when just before 1 a.m. on March 13 three plainclothes officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrived to execute a search warrant in a drug case. The two believed their apartment was being broken into when police busted through the door, according to a lawsuit by Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer. Walker called 911, grabbed a gun and fired, shooting an officer in the leg. He had a license to carry and kept firearms in the home, and Taylor was unarmed. The lawsuit accuses the officers of "blindly firing" more than 20 shots into the apartment. Taylor, a former EMT worker, was shot eight times and died. Walker, 27, was arrested and charged with assault and attempted murder on a police officer. Taylor and Walker had no criminal history or drug convictions, and no drugs were found in the apartment during the raid, the suit states.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/breonna-taylor-tragedy-raises-question-do