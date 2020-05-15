The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WI Mayor Slams State Supreme Court&#8217;s &#8216;Outrageous&#8217; Decision On Stay-At-Home Order

Madison, Wisconsin Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Friday blasted the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) stay-at-home order on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rhodes-Conway, who has continued to enforce the order in her city despite the court’s ruling, told CNN anchor John Berman that the decision “is just outrageous.”

“It’s irresponsible, and it’s really disappointing,” she said. “And the court has decided that with the flip of a switch, the state is just without any sort of public health guidance at all in response to this pandemic.”

The mayor said she was “extremely worried” about the possibility of the virus continuing to spread in Madison from those traveling to her city from areas of the state that have lifted the order.

“I just have to hope everyone is going to be responsible and do their best to take care of themselves and their community,” she said. “And I’m really hoping that other counties surrounding us will continue to adopt public health orders to keep their communities, and ours, safe.”

