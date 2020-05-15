GOP Rep, Florida Man Says &#8216;There&#8217;s Just No Need&#8217; To Wear A Mask Around The Capitol

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 20:30 Hits: 1

A retiring Florida (congress)man said Friday that “there’s just no need” to wear a mask while milling around the Capitol.

CNN’s Manu Raju spotted Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) on the House floor and around the Capitol grounds without a mask, at one point having a lengthy conversation within a couple feet of another man.

The photo is from today of Yoho, having an extended conversation without a mask pic.twitter.com/rPZ6VEzW4g — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 15, 2020

Yoho, a Trump ally who aligned himself with the Tea Party, told CNN there was no need to wear a mask because of “herd immunity.”

“Viruses do what viruses do,” the congressman told CNN.

Asked if he felt he was protected by herd immunity, Yoho responded: “I think the only way you’re going to get it is to get exposed.”

The congressman’s reasoning is a little cloudy.

Herd immunity occurs when so many people become immune to an infectious disease (through infection or a vaccine) that it slows the disease’s spread. The World Health Organization has warned that there is no evidence of developed immunity to COVID-19 after an infection, but infectious disease experts have said COVID-19 survivors are reasonably likely to develop some immunity to the disease.

The United States is far from achieving herd immunity with COVID-19, and doing so without a vaccine would cost a great number of lives.

“Humans are not herds,” one World Health Organization official reminded the human race this week.

A spokesperson for Yoho did not return TPM’s request for comment.

In December, Yoho said he was retiring at the end of his current term.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/M4WBYnKspOM/gop-rep-florida-man-says-theres-just-no-need-to-wear-a-mask-around-the-capitol