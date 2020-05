Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 05:32 Hits: 11

President Trump is removing the State Department inspector general, Steve Linick. House Democrats accused the president of trying to protect Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from investigation.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

