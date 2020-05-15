George Takei Schools Wisconsin 'Kangaroo Judge' About Internment Camps

Articles

Friday, 15 May 2020

Last week, when the Wisconsin Supreme Kangaroo Court heard the case over the Safer at Home order, one of the worst injustices was Rebecca Bradley. She had the gall to compare the order to the Japanese internment camps of WWII: Bradley suggested the state's stay-at-home order is "the very definition of tyranny," during last week's Supreme Court hearing. She invoked the country's internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II during the hearing and again in her written opinion. "In Korematsu v. United States," Bradley wrote. "The United States Supreme Court professed to apply 'the most rigid scrutiny' to the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II but nevertheless found the 'assembling together and placing under guard all those of Japanese ancestry' in 'assembly centers' to be constitutionally based on '[p]ressing public necessity' and further rationalized this defilement of the Constitution because 'the need for action was great, and time was short.'" This caught the attention of George Takei, the Japanese American actor, who had spent four years of his childhood in one of these internment camps. Needless to say, he was not pleased with her comment and responded on Twitter to her hyperbole and bigotry:

