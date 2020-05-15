The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McConnell Wants To Protect Schools From Liability, Not Children From COVID-19 Death

Category: World Politics

Mitch McConnell wants Americans to be “brave enough” to send their kids back to school but schools don’t have to be brave enough to make sure they protect students from the coronavirus pandemic. Besides admitting that oh, I forgot, Obama did leave Trump a pandemic plan, McConnell also revealed his priority in reopening schools. Spoiler alert: It’s not students’ health and wellbeing. Actually, the only health and safety that McConnell does seem to care about are that of business owners’ and institutions’ bank accounts. This is what McConnell told Bret Baier Thursday about the next coronavirus relief bill.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/mcconnell-wants-protect-schools-liability

