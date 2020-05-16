No Wonder Trump's Ginning Up Biden Scandals—His Approval Ratings On Coronavirus Are Tanking

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 01:04 Hits: 4

There's a reason Donald Trump's new favorite pastime is screaming into the wind about a fantastical Biden scandal he can't even explain—his approval ratings for handling the coronavirus are tanking. A new CBS poll this week found that Trump's coronavirus approvals are now the lowest they have been amid the pandemic, dropping fully 10 points since March to just 43% Americans saying they approve of his efforts to combat the virus. But that's not all. Trump's biggest hit in approvals has come from political independents, with fully 40% of them saying Trump has done a "very bad" job of handling the outbreak, twice as many as the 20% who say he's done a "very good" job. In fact, the partisan divide on this question is growing starker by the week with Republicans living in what appears to be a completely separate reality from the rest of America. While only 20% of independents are praising Trump's pandemic response, nearly 6 in 10 Republicans say Trump is doing brilliantly.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/no-wonder-trumps-ginning-biden-scandals