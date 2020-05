Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 17:53 Hits: 4

There have been four separate measures over the last two months, including payments to individuals, tax breaks for businesses, and funds for public health and state and local governments.

(Image credit: Audrey Carlsen/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/15/854774681/congress-has-approved-3-trillion-for-coronavirus-relief-so-far-heres-a-breakdown?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics