Biden: I Will Not Pardon Donald Trump

My better half has this tweet pinned to his profile: a tweet he wrote the WEEK Donald Trump was elected: #Inners What happens when Trump pardons all of his goons and henchmen?What happens when Trump pardons himself? — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) November 10, 2016 So we've known from the beginning that THAT'S coming. But thanks to the town hall commenter, Edward from Ohio, who asked the question of Joe Biden at Thursday's MSNBC Virtual Town Hall. Edward said via video: “Sir, if you were to win the election, would you be willing to commit to not pulling a President Ford” and giving Donald Trump a pardon under the pretense of healing the nation? In other words, are you willing to commit to the American ideal that no one is above the law?” “Absolutely yes, I commit.” said

