Anti-Lockdown Protesters Threaten News Reporter Wearing Face Mask

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 15:45 Hits: 4

Angry Trump supporters are nothing new, but the fervor with which some of them are trying to defend the madness of opening areas which have no business opening is still something to see. Parts of Long Island are among the worst hit areas in the country. Source: Newsweek Kevin Vesey, a reporter with News 12 Long Island, was surrounded by anti-lockdown protesters during a reopening rally in Commack yesterday. The protesters chanted "fake news is not essential" at him and flouted social distancing guidelines. This marks the second reopening rally in the last two weeks to have taken place in Suffolk County, New York, on Jericho Turnpike. Yesterday, hundreds of people turned out for the event, organized by a pro-Trump group named the Setauket Patriots. The demonstration claimed to give a voice to those who are struggling financially under New York's lockdown measures, in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Vesey's presence at the event was not welcomed. "Why are you essential?" shouted one protester through a megaphone at Vesey before the reporter turned the camera on himself and said: "There's clearly a lot of anger here today". Vesey is wearing what appears to be a surgical face mask in one video and quickly becomes uncomfortable as protestors approach him.

