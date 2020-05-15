Newly Released CDC Guidelines For Reopening 'Vague' And 'Watered Down'

Articles

Friday, 15 May 2020

On Thursday afternoon, the CDC guidelines for opening up were finally released...allegedly. These were supposedly the guidelines that the CDC had prepared that officials had been told would "never see the light of day" because they were too involved and required too much of people in order to keep them alive and whatnot. This news broke during Deadline White House, so Nicolle Wallace had Shannon Pettypiece summarize the news, which is basically that now there is centralized CDC guidance for businesses on how to open safely, instead of each state, and each business having to do their own research and develop their own practices about how to reopen without killing their customers. But, is it truly guidance? Wallace managed to get Dr. Leana Wen, who'd been on the show earlier in the hour back on camera to get her thoughts. Suffice it to say, she was unimpressed.

