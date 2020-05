Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 17:26 Hits: 0

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) spoke to the FBI and handed over documents last month related to recent stock transactions by her husband that have come under public scrutiny. "Senator Feinstein was asked some basic questions by law...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497798-feinstein-spoke-to-fbi-about-her-husbands-stock-trades-handed-over-documents