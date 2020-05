Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 12:36 Hits: 5

The Senate this week passed legislation urging President Trump to issue sanctions against those responsible for China’s actions against its Uighur Muslim minority as the president and his GOP allies have ramped up pressure on China over its...

