Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 09:03 Hits: 2

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who is promoting a federal response plan which distributes food to families, called the Farmers to Family Food Box Program.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/15/856594198/agriculture-department-to-fix-disruptions-in-nations-food-supply-chain?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics