Prestigious Medical Journal's Op-Ed Calls For Americans To Vote Trump Out

An unusual editorial in The Lancet, the prestigious medical journal, calls for Americans to revive the CDC and replace Trump in the presidential election: The Trump administration's further erosion of the CDC will harm global cooperation in science and public health, as it is trying to do by defunding WHO. A strong CDC is needed to respond to public health threats, both domestic and international, and to help prevent the next inevitable pandemic. Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics. New Day's John Berman talked about the "scathing" announcement with NYT reporter Maggie Haberman. "The Lancet writes, 'The Trump administration further chipped away at the CDC's capacity to combat infectious diseases. CDC staff in China were cut back with the last remaining CDC officer recalled home from the China CDC in July, 2019, leaving an intelligence vacuum when COVID-19 began to emerge.' It's a scathing assessment of the administration's response, particularly how the CDC has been marginalized," he said to Haberman. "This is something in your own reporting, this is something you've picked up and it's very real."

