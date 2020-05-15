Friday News Dump: Trump Thanks His Army Of Trolls, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 13:42 Hits: 6

Remember the movie "Ben," where a boy's only friend was a rat? It's like that, only online! Donald Trump thanks "my keyboard warriors" as his army of trolls and meme makers prepare for battle in 2020 presidential election https://t.co/9mEQe2diZN — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 15, 2020 trumps keyboard warriors are Russian. Why happily acknowledge their efforts unless he's thanking Putin pic.twitter.com/41VGbAVhys — No Citizen's United. Staying inside (@BostonStuff) May 15, 2020 "Keyboard Warriors" pic.twitter.com/541q4DcfUI

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/friday-news-dump-trump-thanks-his-army