Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 21:16 Hits: 0

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is calling on Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to hold a committee hearing regarding the Federal Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) response to the spread of the coronavirus in facilities. “Throughout BOP,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497864-harris-asks-graham-to-hold-hearing-on-spread-of-coronavirus-in-prisons