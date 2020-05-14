How To Explain 'Unmasking' To Your Facebook Friends

Articles

This whole fake "unmasking" fake "scandal" from Hannity is easy to understand, actually. It's about pizza delivery guys. There's a US SPY in the National Security Group. We find out about it because we are listening in on RUSSIAN SPY conversations. The Government is not allowed to report on US Citizens except when there's evidence that SPYING is going on. So if RUSSIAN SPIES order a pizza, that pizza guy is not going to be put on a watch list. But if the RUSSIAN SPIES talk secrets with someone at THE PENTAGON, people like THE PRESIDENT need to know that. That's called "unmasking." The President gets to know the name of the US citizen AT THE PENTAGON who is trading secrets with RUSSIAN SPIES. This protects pizza guys but "unmasks" US citizens who are doing SPY stuff. Michael Flynn was CAUGHT when his voice was taped listening in on RUSSIAN SPY conversations. This was such a huge deal that the CIA went through channels to "unmask" Michael Flynn, and tell the president that there's this guy trying to make deals with RUSSIAN SPIES for natural gas stock holdings. It was about money and giving Flynn natural gas stock in exchange for dropping sanctions by the way.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/how-explain-unmasking-your-facebook