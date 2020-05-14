GOP Rep. Mullin's Vile Smear Of Dr. Bright: Too Sick To Work But You're Testifying?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin launched into a ridiculously offensive and personal line of questioning to Dr. Bright that had literally nothing to do with COVID and was meant to discredit him, insult him and annoy him. Dr. Bright, calm and composed, remained stoic and answered every question, showing zero emotion. I cannot say the same about me or most of Twitter, which responded with disgust. Here is a taste of Mullin's ridiculous questions: MULLIN: Dr. Bright, you are here on your own time as individuals, is that correct? BRIGHT: Yes. MULLIN: Where are you currently employed? BRIGHT: I am in the middle of transitioning between BARTA and NIH. MULLIN: So you accepted the reassigned position to NIH. BRIGHT: That position is under discussion at this point. I have not yet accepted that role. MULLIN: Are you currently being paid? BRIGHT: I am currently being paid. MULLIN: Sir, at BARTA, you make $285,000. Is that correct? BRIGHT: That's true. MULLIN: You reported to NIH yet? BRIGHT: I have checked in with the NIH Director's office and we discussed on boarding process and fingerprinting process and we had a call just last evening to discuss the framework of my responsibilities that they have envision for me at the NIH. MULLIN: You have not reported work but you are still getting paid, correct? BARTA: I have sick leave since I was pushed out of my position. I had sick leave for high blood pressure.

