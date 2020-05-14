Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020

As COVID-19 has spread across the globe, so have conspiracy theories about the origin and severity of the virus that causes it. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, political scientist and conspiracy theory researcher Joseph Uscinski joins Galen Druke and senior science writer Maggie Koerth to discuss why these theories develop and whether they can be stopped.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-can-covid-19-conspiracy-theories-be-stopped/