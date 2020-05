Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 16:26 Hits: 3

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., is stepping aside during the Justice Department's investigation, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Thursday.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/14/856089179/burr-steps-down-as-intelligence-chairman-during-probe-of-stock-sell-off?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics