The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Still Can't Say What Crime Was Supposedly Committed During Flynn 'Unmasking'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

The people at Media Matters put together a mashup of the ridiculous softball questions lobbed to Trump from one of his sycophants over on the Fox Business Network, Maria Bartiromo, who, as they noted, basically gave Trump the Dear Leader treatment straight out of Lou Dobbs' playbook, even though she's supposedly one of their "straight news" anchors. Bartiromo asked Trump about the latest faux "scandal" being drummed up by Trump and his allies, where they're doing their best to try to criminalize the entire Mueller investigation, go after anyone and everyone involved with investigating his crooked NSA Michael Flynn, and manipulating a routine intelligence activity in order to take down Biden, help Trump win the presidential election, and distract from the tens of thousands of Americans dying on his watch from Covid-19.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-still-cant-explain-what-crime-was

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version