Trump Still Can't Say What Crime Was Supposedly Committed During Flynn 'Unmasking'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 20:20 Hits: 6

The people at Media Matters put together a mashup of the ridiculous softball questions lobbed to Trump from one of his sycophants over on the Fox Business Network, Maria Bartiromo, who, as they noted, basically gave Trump the Dear Leader treatment straight out of Lou Dobbs' playbook, even though she's supposedly one of their "straight news" anchors. Bartiromo asked Trump about the latest faux "scandal" being drummed up by Trump and his allies, where they're doing their best to try to criminalize the entire Mueller investigation, go after anyone and everyone involved with investigating his crooked NSA Michael Flynn, and manipulating a routine intelligence activity in order to take down Biden, help Trump win the presidential election, and distract from the tens of thousands of Americans dying on his watch from Covid-19.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-still-cant-explain-what-crime-was