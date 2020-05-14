Mar-A-Lago To Reopen May 27, With Special Social Distancing In The Jacuzzi

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 21:18 Hits: 6

There are times when the entire Trump presidency seems like it was written by The Onion. And the rest of the time by Franz Kafka or George Orwell. Previously, Mar-A-Lago has been described as "a gilded petri dish for a global disease". Now you know why. Source: Business Insider President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida will be able to partially reopen on Saturday, but with some peculiar protocols. In an email obtained by the Washington Post, members were informed "social distancing will be enforced on both the pool deck and in the pool/Jacuzzi." Members will also have to bring their own towels, and pool noodles will be banned, according to The Post. "Do not congregate," members were warned in the club's email. With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adding Palm Beach County to the Sunshine State's "phase one" reopening plan, Mar-a-Lago will be able to open its doors for the first time in 57 days. Under the governor's order, only the club's pool areas will be able to reopen. How, exactly, the Jacuzzi social distancing measures will be enforced remains unclear, The Post's David Fahrenthold noted.

