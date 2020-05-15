The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Devin Nunes: Ballot Harvesting Will Keep CA25 Republican In November

Devin Nunes can't help from saying the quiet part out loud. Ballot harvesting, in which an outside group or organization collects mail-in ballots and turns them in on behalf of voters, is actually legal in California, where vote-by-mail is the norm. Jerry Brown made this practice legal in California in 2016. As you may have heard, the Republican candidate won this week in a special election to replace Katie Hill in California's 25th Congressional District. Reflecting on the win, Devin Nunes told Shannon Bream on Fox News Friday that he was sure the Republican candidate, Mike Garcia, would win election to a full-term in the fall. "We are forced to have to ballot harvest, because it's the only way to win. As long as we have a robust ballot harvesting operation come November, and I hate saying that, because it's illegal in 49 states, I think Mike Garcia is in good shape to hold on to that seat, because it's traditionally a Republican seat," said Nunes. It's amazing how there's always a Trump tweet. But hey, this one's only a month old! GET RID OF BALLOT HARVESTING, IT IS RAMPANT WITH FRAUD. THE USA MUST HAVE VOTER I.D., THE ONLY WAY TO GET AN HONEST COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

