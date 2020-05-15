The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Only One Faction In This Country Is Unwilling To Give The Coronavirus A Real Fight

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Ross Douthat wonders why we don't want to wage a full-scale war on the coronavirus. We’re containing the virus, limiting the damage, preventing worst-case scenarios — but we aren’t trying to actually stamp it out. Instead, we’re on a path to just live with it (and sometimes die with it) until we get a vaccine or herd immunity, choosing management and mitigation over suppression, a year of stalemate over a campaign to win the war. ... we have no nimbleness and little grand ambition, and so our capacities are limited when it comes to achieving more than just stability, more than what Matthew Continetti calls a “cruel new normal” of thousands of deaths every week or month. You may be asking: Who is this "we" Douthat is talking about? And continues to talk about: ... we can ... look at the places that have achieved suppression and see a range of plausible measures for a would-be General Patton of the coronavirus war. Masking. Testing. Tracing. And yes, mandatory quarantines.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/only-one-faction-country-unwilling-give

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version