Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 00:08 Hits: 1

Federal judge in Mike Flynn case appoints retired judge to brief him on whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt for perjury.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/YYQiiMfXF5w/mike-flynn-sullivan-john-gleeson-criminal-contempt-perjury