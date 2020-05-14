The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Whoa, Part II

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday night at the Washington, DC-area home of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the LA Times reports. They reportedly seized Burr’s cell phone as part of their investigation of stock trades he made while getting COVID-19 briefings as chairman of the Senate intel committee. The stock trades occurred before the full scope of the pandemic threat was publicly known in the United States.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/_ok0BWgy6Ok/richard-burr-search-warrant-cell-phone-stock-trades-covid-19

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version