Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 17:09 Hits: 0

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D) chided some of his Republican colleagues who have refused to wear masks in the Capitol, warning they are setting a poor example for Americans who are seeking to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. “I...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497563-jones-knocks-gop-senators-for-not-wearing-masks-set-an-example