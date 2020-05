Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 21:54 Hits: 1

Senate Republicans say they will call former senior Obama officials to testify about their multiple requests to "unmask" former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn’s identity on intercepted calls with former Russian Ambassador Sergey...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497650-senate-gop-to-press-for-biden-other-ex-obama-officials-to-testify-on-flynn