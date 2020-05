Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 00:25 Hits: 3

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday said that former Vice President Joe Biden had been "caught red-handed” eavesdropping on former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn after it was revealed the National Security Agency received a request in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/497687-paul-claims-biden-caught-red-handed-eavesdropping-on-flynn