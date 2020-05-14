GOP Senator Blocks Resolution Calling For CDC Guidelines To Be Released

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 00:58 Hits: 5

The senator from Indiana said the CDC's guidelines were "overly prescriptive", meaning I suppose, that they would have saved more American lives and that would be bad for business. And interestingly, though American taxpayers fund the CDC to the tune of about $7 billion a year, a good chunk of which is mandated to protect Americans from infectious diseases, those same American taxpayers are not entitled to see the CDC guidelines for reopening the economy if they go against the wishes of the Trump administration. The banality of evil strikes again. Source: CNN Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday failed to pass a resolution by unanimous consent that called for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to immediately release its guidance on reopening the economy. The Democrat from New York argued that President Donald Trump's administration "simply cannot be trusted to tell the truth about the coronavirus" and "Americans need and must have the candid guidance of our best scientists, unfiltered, unedited and uncensored by President Trump," in order to reopen the country as safely as possible amid the pandemic.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/gop-senator-blocks-resolution-calling-cdc