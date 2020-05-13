The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Schumer Torches WH And Its &#8216;Minions&#8217; For Attacking &#8216;People Who Tell The Truth&#8217;

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) ripped the White House and GOP lawmakers on Wednesday for smearing President Donald Trump’s political enemies and health experts instead of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Are you concerned that the White House is censoring the public health information from the most important agency?” MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell asked Schumer, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Yes, I am,” the Democratic leader replied.

The White House has “gotten their minions and Fox News and everywhere else to just personally and vitriolically attack people who tell the truth,” Schumer said.

The New York lawmaker also slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) “ridiculous” attacks on former President Barack Obama and Senate Republicans’ pursuit of “conspiracy theories” about Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, who happens to be Trump’s Democratic challenger.

“This is amazing to me,” Schumer said. “What alternative universe do they live in, spending their time on discredited conspiracy theories against Obama, against Biden, instead of dealing with with the greatest crisis we’ve had in America in decades and decades and decades? What universe are they in? What is in their heads?”

Watch Schumer below:

