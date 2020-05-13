Trump Hitman Joe DiGenova Wants To See Former DOJ Official 'In An Orange Jumpsuit'

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

One of Trump’s Ukraine legal henchmen shares his views on right wing radio. This is the crazed level of febrile frenzy in Trumpland these days: VINCE COGLIANESE (CO-HOST): Mary McCord, a former assistant attorney general, is now saying that William Barr misinterpreted the legal basis for her approving the FBI agents to go speak to Michael Flynn at the White House, in this New York Times, I’ll be polite, defense of her actions that resulted in the Mike Flynn interview, and she’s saying that the underlying facts are not accurate. What do you — I know what I make of this but what do you make of this, to me, a guilty tell from Mary McCord in The New York Times on this issue? JOSEPH DIGENOVA: Well this is part of the continuing travesty against Gen. Flynn. Ms. McCord is a hack. COGLIANESE: Right.

