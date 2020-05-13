The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Reopen My State' Protests 'Fizzle' Without Koch Money

Trump voters are not allowed to rebrand themselves as "independent constitutional conservatives who never liked the tweeting but just want LIBERTY" only with more misspellings. And their "Reopen" rallies were BS astroturf. Kathleen Parker in The Washington Post: Recent attempts to reenact the erstwhile tea party protests in a movement to oppose coronavirus-related shutdowns have shown signs of fizzling despite President Trump’s weird cheerleading. They are, after all, shouting down Trump’s own guidelines for trying to contain the new coronavirus, which has afflicted more than 1.4 million Americans and led to more than 81,000 deaths in the United States... The protesters began losing steam when the Koch network, underwriters of the tea party movement from a decade ago, decided to run with scientists instead of the gun-toting provocateurs trampling the spring-green grass around state capitols. The chief executive of Americans for Prosperity, the main political arm of the network, said the group prefers working with doctors, data crunchers and public policy leaders to create guidelines for a safe and staggered reopening of American businesses. Americans for Prosperity lawyers probably mentioned "liability" at some point, too. Womp womp.

