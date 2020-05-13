The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Tucker Carlson Complains About Proposed Immigrant-Worker Protections: 'Dems Will Win Every Election'

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Tucker Carlson dialed up the MAGA hysteria to an 11 Tuesday night by claiming protections for undocumented immigrants in essential services will result in amnesty for all and victory for Democrats in “every presidential election for the rest of for the rest of your life, the rest of your children's lives, the rest of your grandchildrens' lives.” According to CBS News, the latest House relief bill contains an extension of unemployment benefits, assistance to farmers, funding for testing, tracing and treatments, protections for renters and homeowners from evictions, election security and more. But trust-fund baby Carlson, safe in his high-paying, work-at-home job, pretended to be on the side of workers as he attacked the bill because it’s just not cruel enough to undocumented workers. And if we’re not overrun with immigrants, we’ll be taken over by China. Better dead than red! Or brown.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/tucker-carlson-obsesses-about-immigrant

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version