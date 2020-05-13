Tucker Carlson Complains About Proposed Immigrant-Worker Protections: 'Dems Will Win Every Election'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 19:04 Hits: 7

Tucker Carlson dialed up the MAGA hysteria to an 11 Tuesday night by claiming protections for undocumented immigrants in essential services will result in amnesty for all and victory for Democrats in “every presidential election for the rest of for the rest of your life, the rest of your children's lives, the rest of your grandchildrens' lives.” According to CBS News, the latest House relief bill contains an extension of unemployment benefits, assistance to farmers, funding for testing, tracing and treatments, protections for renters and homeowners from evictions, election security and more. But trust-fund baby Carlson, safe in his high-paying, work-at-home job, pretended to be on the side of workers as he attacked the bill because it’s just not cruel enough to undocumented workers. And if we’re not overrun with immigrants, we’ll be taken over by China. Better dead than red! Or brown.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/tucker-carlson-obsesses-about-immigrant