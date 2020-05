Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 15:59 Hits: 0

A former top donor to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) who publicly endorsed Graham’s challenger Jamie Harrison wrote Tuesday that one of the final straws for him was Graham’s failure to defend the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) from attacks by...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497332-former-lindsey-graham-donor-says-support-stopped-when-he-didnt-defend-mccain