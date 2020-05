Articles

Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, reiterated on Tuesday that there is not an acrimonious relationship between himself and President Trump. During a Senate...

