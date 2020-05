Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 19:56 Hits: 1

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday said that he believes that former Vice President Joe Biden's explanation of a sexual assault allegation from a former staffer is "sufficient.""I've heard Joe Biden's explanation. I think it'...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497404-schumer-on-reade-allegation-bidens-explanation-is-sufficient