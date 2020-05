Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 19:53 Hits: 1

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrea Bernstein, a co-host of the Trump, Inc. podcast from WNYC and ProPublica, about the Supreme Court cases involving the Trump Organization's finances.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/12/854879029/whats-at-stake-in-the-trump-tax-case-at-the-supreme-court?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics