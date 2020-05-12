Trump Flips Out Over New Voting Location In Minority Area For CA 25 Special Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 15:44 Hits: 0

Donald Trump attacks the American voting process, again. A new polling station has been opened in Lancaster, California for the upcoming special election to fill Rep. Katie Hill's vacated seat. Lancaster is a district that has a large black population so Trump decided they shouldn't be allowed to vote. So in California, the Democrats, who fought like crazy to get all mail in only ballots, and succeeded, have just opened a voting booth in the most Democrat area in the State. They are trying to steal another election. It’s all rigged out there. These votes must not count. SCAM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020 The Racist in chief lies (as he usually does) by claiming it's the most Democratic area in the State which is nonsense. Donald is either too stupid to know or does know and is lying for the hell of it because CA25 has a Republican mayor and two Republican representatives, but all he sees is the color of their skin and it's not white.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-demands-minority-california-special