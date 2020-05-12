The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Flips Out Over New Voting Location In Minority Area For CA 25 Special Election

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Donald Trump attacks the American voting process, again. A new polling station has been opened in Lancaster, California for the upcoming special election to fill Rep. Katie Hill's vacated seat. Lancaster is a district that has a large black population so Trump decided they shouldn't be allowed to vote. So in California, the Democrats, who fought like crazy to get all mail in only ballots, and succeeded, have just opened a voting booth in the most Democrat area in the State. They are trying to steal another election. It’s all rigged out there. These votes must not count. SCAM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020 The Racist in chief lies (as he usually does) by claiming it's the most Democratic area in the State which is nonsense. Donald is either too stupid to know or does know and is lying for the hell of it because CA25 has a Republican mayor and two Republican representatives, but all he sees is the color of their skin and it's not white.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-demands-minority-california-special

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version