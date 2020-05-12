Dr. Fauci Slaps Reality Across Rand Paul's Face On Sending Kids Back To School

Articles

During today's Senate hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator Rand Paul said he's willing to gamble with the lives of children by sending them back to school in the Fall. Dr. Fauci slapped some reality across his face. Senator Paul used his time to subtly attack Dr. Fauci. haranguing about children. school, the virus, and mortality rates. Rand Paul used statistics from other countries like Sweden to determine that the death total was acceptable for sending kids back to school. Fox News hosts have been bashing Dr. Fauci as being "too in charge," making government policy decisions during the pandemic. And some are actually blaming Fauci for the horrendous initial response to the coronavirus by Trump. Rand Paul denigrated Dr. Fauci and other medical experts, saying people make "wrong predictions" and he admonished Fauci to have more "humility in that we know what's best for the economy." "As much as I respect you Dr. Fauci, I don't think you're the end-all, I don't think you're the one person that gets to make a decision," he said. Sen. Paul continued, "We can listen to your advice but there's people on the other side saying there's not going to be a surge." Senator Paul never said who those "people on the other side" are, or even if they are medical doctors and virologists. "I think it's a huge mistake if we don't open up schools in the fall," he said. Dr. Fauci asked to have his time extended so he could respond and was so granted.

