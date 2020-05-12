Looking at the Data

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Let me share with you some graphs of the COVID19 outbreak in New York, across the United States and then their relationship to each other.

First, here’s the COVID19 outbreak in the State of New York.

Here’s the outbreak across the United States.

Here’s the outbreak in New York State compared to the rest of the United States excluding New York State. One noteworthy detail in this set is that the percentage of tests coming back positive have been in alignment in New York and the rest of the country for five or the last 7 days and falling over that period. Today both were at 7% positive.

I’ve been following the outbreak of Wisconsin since the in-person primary on April 7th. The current numbers show a lot of good signs. The number of new cases per day is following while the pace of testing continues to grow. Today the number of tests coming back positive is 4%.

All graphs by TPM; data from The COVID Tracking Project.

