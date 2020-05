Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 23:56 Hits: 6

Republicans are sharpening their criticism of former President Obama as the past president increasingly weighs in on the Trump administration's coronavirus response and other actions.Obama’s comments — blasting President Trump's handing of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497466-obama-criticism-gets-under-gops-skin