Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 19:53 Hits: 7

Public health experts have testified before a Senate health committee on Tuesday. House Democrats are proposing a plan for the next coronavirus relief bill.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/12/854879078/coronavirus-update-public-health-experts-testify-before-senate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics