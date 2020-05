Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 20:11 Hits: 8

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, testifies about the coronavirus at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday. Watch his exchange with the Kentucky Republican about reopening the country.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/12/854699048/sen-rand-paul-to-dr-fauci-i-don-t-think-you-re-the-end-all?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics